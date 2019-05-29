Aviation leaders gather in Seoul for IATA’s 75th Annual General Meeting

TornosNews.gr 29.05.2019 | 00:24
Α Decrease font Enlarge font
Aviation leaders gather in Seoul for IATA’s 75th Annual General MeetingThe event is expected to attract more than a thousand top leaders from among IATA’s 290 member airlines

Seoul - The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced that leaders of the global air transport industry are gathering in Seoul, Republic of Korea, for the 75th IATA Annual General Meeting (AGM) and World Air Transport Summit (WATS). Hosted by Korean Air, and held for the first time in the Republic of Korea, the event is expected to attract more than a thousand top leaders from among IATA’s 290 member airlines, their suppliers, governments, strategic partners, international organizations and the media. 

“Over the next few days, Seoul will be transformed into the global capital of air transport as aviation leaders from around the world gather for the 75th IATA AGM and WATS. The airlines will be meeting in challenging times. 2019 is expected to be the 10th consecutive year of airline profits, but rising costs, trade wars and other uncertainties are likely to have an impact on the bottom line. The prolonged grounding of the 737 MAX aircraft is taking its toll. And aviation, like all industries, is under intensified scrutiny for its impact on climate change. The agenda will be full,” said Alexandre de Juniac, IATA’s Director General and CEO. 

The AGM agenda will feature keynote addresses by Kim Hyun-mee, Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport of the Republic of Korea and Violeta Bulc, European Commissioner for Mobility and Transport.

The World Air Transport Summit (WATS) opens immediately following the AGM under the theme, The Vision for the Future.  

A highlight of the WATS is the CEO Insight panel featuring Goh Choon Phong (Singapore Airlines), Robin Hayes (JetBlue), Christine Ourmières-Widener (Flybe) and Carsten Spohr (Lufthansa Group). The panel will be moderated by CNN’s Richard Quest.

A key challenge will be preparing the air transport industry for the future amid the expected doubling of demand for connectivity over the next two decades. In this regard, airline digital transformation, infrastructure capacity, sustainability and building the workforce of the future will feature prominently in the agenda.

The inaugural IATA Diversity and Inclusion Awards will also be presented during the event. The awards recognize and encourage excellence in promoting gender diversity and inclusivity in the aviation industry. 

The Aviation Potential of Korea is Bright

“We are delighted to bring the AGM to Seoul. Six of IATA’s members are based in the Republic of Korea. The country’s aviation sector supports 838,000 jobs and $47.6 billion of the country’s GDP. Korea is expected to be among the top ten passenger markets in 2036. With the right policy environment, the aviation sector will potentially support 1.5 million jobs and $138 billion in economic activity here in 20 years,” said de Juniac. 

RELATED TOPICS: GreeceGreek tourism newsTourism in GreeceGreek islandsHotels in GreeceTravel to GreeceGreek destinations Greek travel marketGreek tourism statisticsGreek tourism report

 

Tornos

  1. 01/06 01:44

    Greece and North Macedonia upgrade their liaison offices to embassies

  2. 01/06 01:35

    Burger Fest opens on Friday in northern Greek city of Thessaloniki

  3. 01/06 01:26

    Agriculture ministry: 6,330 applications for organic farming programme in Greece

  4. 01/06 01:06

    Greek 10-year bond yields drop below 3% for first time in history

  5. 31/05 23:40

    Cyprus tourism revenue down in March and in Q1 of 2019

  6. 31/05 21:31

    2019 AHEPA family leadership excursion visits Greece, Cyprus and Phanar

  7. 31/05 17:37

    NY Times: A journey into Ithaca, Greece’s land of a thousand stories

  8. 31/05 15:25

    Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson to present his autobiography in Athens of Greece

  9. 31/05 13:16

    Stunningly beautiful sunset in Mykonos attracts 7 million views on Facebook

  10. 31/05 11:53

    UNWTO report: Greek tourism ranks in 13th place globally based on arrivals during 2018

  11. 31/05 01:25

    Real Estate report: Property buyers turn to northern suburbs in Athens

  12. 31/05 01:19

    Greek island of Ithaca replaces plastic bags with textile ones

  13. 31/05 00:40

    Religious Tourism: Concern over Hagia Sophia monument in Trabzon of Pontos

  14. 30/05 03:12

    INSETE: Tourism generates over a quarter of Greece’s GDP

  15. 30/05 03:08

    Greek tennis star Tsitsipas advances to third Round of French Open

  16. 30/05 02:11

    Now Hiring: New job openings were announced at Cyprus Casinos

  17. 30/05 01:02

    EU Tourism Ministers call for development, innovation and partnerships

  18. 30/05 01:00

    New marina to be constructed on the Greek island of Leros

  19. 30/05 00:48

    Grecotel's Casa Marron in Peloponnese welcomes its first guests after renovation

  20. 30/05 00:33

    No metro, urban rail or tram services in Athens on Friday morning and evening

  21. 30/05 00:13

    Julianne Moore and Alec Baldwin appear in inaugural Athens Festival video installation

  22. 29/05 23:55

    EU approves accession talks for Albania and North Macedonia but rejects Turkey

  23. 29/05 23:53

    Solid global airline passenger demand growth recorded in April

  24. 29/05 23:49

    IATA: Air cargo demand continues downward trend during 2019

  25. 29/05 23:37

    Greek scientist constructs device for producing oxygen from CO2 in space

  26. 29/05 23:30

    2,000-year-old marble head of Greek god Dionysus unearthed in Rome

  27. 29/05 23:07

    Compare Athens - Thessaloniki route by car, train, bus and plane

  28. 29/05 22:50

    AP report: How to be a good traveler in the era of overtourism

  29. 29/05 21:33

    AP report: Uber to expel from app riders who repeatedly misbehave

  30. 29/05 19:29

    Greeks star at 100th National Restaurant Association Show

  31. 29/05 17:24

    National Railways Museum finds new home in Piraeus Port of Athens

  32. 29/05 17:05

    My wine app: Greek supermarket's special electronic application

  33. 29/05 15:39

    PSTF 2019: CLIA Europe initiates the dialogue for sustainable cruising

  34. 29/05 14:09

    Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum 2019: The latest trends in the cruise industry

  35. 29/05 13:58

    Navarino Challenge sports event: Enriched activities in Messinia of Peloponnese

  36. 29/05 11:52

    Minister: Cruises are one of the main pillars of Greek tourism

  37. 29/05 01:27

    Sports Tourism: Greek champion wins gold in ISSF World Cup

  38. 29/05 01:07

    7th International Project Discovery Forum presents new filmmakers at 2019 LAGFF

  39. 29/05 00:54

    Greece scores rather well in third annual End of Childhood Index

  40. 29/05 00:24

    Aviation leaders gather in Seoul for IATA’s 75th Annual General Meeting

  41. 29/05 00:05

    Macedonians of Philadelphia hold their 32nd Memorial Day Picnic

  42. 29/05 00:04

    Cruise companies call for port improvement in Greece

  43. 28/05 23:40

    Government spokesman: Greek national elections will take place on July 7

  44. 28/05 21:32

    Sports Tourism: Preserving the ancient Greek martial art form of Pankration

  45. 28/05 19:28

    Lufthansa marks 60 years in Greece and record passengers in Europe

  46. 28/05 16:31

    Greece's cruising prospects positive despite regional geopolitical challenges

  47. 28/05 14:23

    PSTF 2019: More cruise ships in the Mediterranean in coming years

  48. 28/05 13:52

    Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum 2019: Greece remains a top cruise destination

  49. 28/05 13:36

    Greek travel destinations to feature in French and Estonian TV shows

  50. 28/05 11:25

    Railway projects worth €850 million to be auctioned in Greece until 2020

  51. 28/05 10:01

    Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum 2019: Cruise industry trends in Eastern Mediterranean

  52. 28/05 09:34

    Candice Breitz | Love Story | Video installation

  53. 28/05 01:47

    Greek actress takes Bollywood by storm

  54. 28/05 01:34

    Analysts: Snap election in Greece to have positive impact on economy

  55. 28/05 01:28

    Nearly one third of Greek municipalities elect mayor in first round

  56. 28/05 01:18

    AP: Agreement to restore the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem

  57. 28/05 01:13

    Greek budget recorded primary surplus of €1.463 billion in January-April

  58. 28/05 01:13

    Actions for privatizations postponed after snap elections in Greece

  59. 28/05 01:08

    International maritime Search & Rescue exercise 'Argonaut 2019' on May 28-30

  60. 28/05 00:58

    IATA ground handling priorities: Safety, global standards and modernization

  61. 28/05 00:43

    ECB: Last bank notes in Europa series begin circulating Tuesday

  62. 27/05 23:39

    New UNWTO report on culinary tourism: The case of Japan

  63. 27/05 22:07

    Greek tourism grows twice as fast as global sector

  64. 27/05 21:34

    Public Power Corporation postpones tendering for lignite units in Greece

  65. 27/05 19:22

    Markets hail conservative Greek landslide with marked enthusiasm

  66. 27/05 17:59

    Lonely Planet: Karpathos and Tilos among Greek hidden 'gems' islands

  67. 27/05 17:09

    Private public partnership project for Nafplion marina in auction

  68. 27/05 15:51

    German energy firms on business mission in Thessaloniki on June 24-27

  69. 27/05 12:28

    Infographic: Highest and lowest turnout in European elections

  70. 27/05 10:15

    NY Times: The relationship between Zara fashion empire and Zorba the Greek

  71. 27/05 01:23

    Greek PM to meet with President for snap elections on June 30

  72. 26/05 23:01

    Mitsotakis calls on Tsipras to resign and hold early elections in Greece

  73. 26/05 22:51

    Greek main opposition New Democracy leads in Euroelections with 32.8%

  74. 26/05 22:42

    Greek director Kekatos wins best short film award at Cannes Festival

  75. 26/05 22:31

    Mykonos beachgoers hit the sea even during Europarliament elections (video)

  76. 26/05 21:59

    Heladeria Americana: The famous Greek ice cream of Colombia (video)

  77. 26/05 00:45

    City Break: The evolution of Aghiou Mina street in Thessaloniki

  78. 25/05 23:57

    No tolls on Greek motorways on Sunday due to elections

  79. 25/05 23:57

    Thousands gather for the Greek Jewish Festival of New York City (video)

  80. 25/05 23:23

    PwC: Approved but unfinished infrastructure projects of €25 billion in Greece

  81. 25/05 15:22

    Greek Deputy Foreign Minister in Pretoria of South Africa

  82. 25/05 11:17

    School student march for climate crisis takes place in Athens (video)

  83. 24/05 13:15

    Media: Mykonos taverna shamed on social media also violated of tax laws

  84. 24/05 09:58

    Orchestre Philharmonique du Luxembourg – Yuja Wang – Gustavo Gimeno

  85. 24/05 02:43

    Hellenic Mediterranean University inaugurated on Greek island of Crete

  86. 24/05 02:36

    UNWTO Secretary-General on official visit to Italy to enhance partnership

  87. 24/05 02:20

    Japanese boy band sings Greek folk tune “Mpikan ta Gidia sto Mantri” (video)

  88. 24/05 01:59

    Infographic: The most expensive cities in the world for public transport

  89. 24/05 00:48

    Schaeuble: Greece in much better position than eight years earlier

  90. 24/05 00:48

    Diaspora: Meet the Greek community of Bogota in Colombia (video)

  91. 24/05 00:30

    Research: How do Brits rate different aspects of Airbnbs and hotels

  92. 23/05 23:55

    United States Embassy and Consular services in Greece closed on May 27

  93. 23/05 23:41

    Third Halki Summit on ecology to be hosted by Ecumenical Patriarch

  94. 23/05 21:35

    €461 million contract for replacing urban buses in Athens and Thessaloniki

  95. 23/05 21:30

    Six professors of Athens University in top 200 influential scientists

  96. 23/05 19:16

    Experiental Tourism: Why there is nothing like a Greek summer

  97. 23/05 17:11

    EBRD supports acquisition of Pangaea promoting Greece's real estate sector

  98. 23/05 13:02

    Thessaloniki Metro: Studies for extension to Makedonia airport in auction

  99. 23/05 10:57

    OECD's Gurria interview: Greece has recorded significant growth

  100. 23/05 03:45

    Elstat: Maria and Giorgos are the most popular names in Greece