NEW JOB: Travel Operations Executive

We are looking for a Travel Operations Executive to join the Athens Walking Tours team. If you are an Operations Executive looking for a new challenge or a dedicated, hard-working young professional looking for a challenging career in the tourism sector, we want to hear from you.

Athens Walking Tours: We are rated on TripAdvisor as the #1 tour operator offering a wide range of interesting historical tours and culinary tours in Athens and outside Athens (www.athenswalkingtours.gr). The environment is modern, friendly & vibrant and everybody who joins our team has the opportunity to develop a rewarding career within the organization, which is widely considered to be one of the best in the business.

