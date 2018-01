NEW JOB: Digital Manager (Full time)

We are looking for a Digital Manager to join the marketing team supporting our City Contact products and services. This position would manage the content and editorial calendar of the Athens Guide, Athens Map, Athens Walking Tours etc including the websites, emails, blogs, and social media accounts.

The Digital Manager is focused on supporting the redeployment of our e-Business and Digital Marketing program. The position will be responsible for all content and analytics related to our digital program, including product, content, search, marketing campaign, customer, and user experience. This is a leadership role expected to contribute to the development of KPI’s and recommendations to support growth of our digital program and City Contact’s overall marketing strategy. The ideal candidate will be experienced in all aspects of digital marketing and user experience and highly fluent in digital analytics.

