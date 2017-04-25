Loved by Guests Awards 2017: Top Greek hotels and two golden winners from Athens

Hotels from across Greece were included in the list of “Loved By Guests Awards” compiled by hotel booking agency Hotels.com for 2017. Crete, Athens, Mykonos and Santorini had a strong presence in the list, with two Athenian hotels were awarded the “Golden Star” award. Travel platform Hotel.com compiles the list based on original reviews of over 25 of its users. 2,500 hotels of all categories from 87 countries were chosen after tourism specialist shortlisted the vast number of entries. The highest number of hotels distinguished were from the US (969), followed by the UK (177), Italy (153) and Canada (86). Here are the Greek Hotel awards:

1. GOLD AWARDS

Athens

AthensWas

4 stars Loved by guests

Outstanding 4.8 / 5



innAthens

3.5 stars Loved by guests

Outstanding 4.7 / 5



Mykonos

Nissaki Boutique Hotel

5 stars Loved by guests

Outstanding 4.8 / 5



Rocabella Mykonos Art Hotel & SPA

4 stars Loved by guests

Outstanding 4.9 / 5



Kouros Hotel & Suites

5 stars Loved by guests

Outstanding 4.9 / 5



Myconian Ambassador Hotel Relais & Chateaux

5 stars Loved by guests

Outstanding 4.7 / 5



Ancient Olympia

Europa Hotel

4 stars Loved by guests

Outstanding 4.9 / 5



Chania

Renieris Hotel

2 stars Loved by guests

Outstanding 4.8 / 5



Kydon, The Heart City Hotel

4 stars Loved by guests

Outstanding 4.7 / 5



Samaria Hotel

4 stars Loved by guests

Outstanding 4.8 / 5



Porto Veneziano Hotel

3 stars Loved by guests

Outstanding 4.8 / 5



Cretan Dream Royal Hotel

5 stars Loved by guests

Outstanding 4.7 / 5



Heraklion

GDM Megaron

5 stars Loved by guests

Outstanding 4.8 / 5



Thessaloniki

The Met Hotel

5 stars Loved by guests

Outstanding 4.7 / 5



Santorini

Petit Palace

4 stars Loved by guests

Outstanding 4.8 / 5



Santorini Princess Luxury Spa Hotel

5 starsLoved by guests

Outstanding 4.8 / 5



Ira Hotel & Spa

4 starsLoved by guests

Outstanding 4.8 / 5



Rhodes

Atrium Platinum Luxury Resort Hotel & Spa

5 stars Loved by guests

Outstanding 4.7 / 5



Mitsis Alila Exclusive Resort & Spa – All Inclusive

5 stars Loved by guests

Outstanding 4.7 / 5



Thermi

Hyatt Regency Thessaloniki

5 stars Loved by guests

Outstanding 4.8 / 5



Royal Hotel

4 stars Loved by guests

Outstanding 4.7 / 5



BEACH RHODES

Elysium Resort & Spa

5 stars Loved by guests

Outstanding 4.6 / 5



Mykonos

Myconian Imperial Hotel & Thalasso Centre

5 stars Loved by guests

Outstanding 4.6 / 5



LUXURY

Grecotel Pallas Athena

5 stars Loved by guests

Outstanding 4.6 / 5



NEWCOMERS

RETHYMNO Leoniki Residence by Diamond Resorts

4 stars Loved by guests

Excellent 4.5 / 5





