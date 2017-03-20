Coral Travel: Four Greek and three Cypriot hotels among Russian tourists' top-100

Grecotel Club Marine Palace in Panormos of Rethimnon in Crete

The Russian Tour Operator Coral Travel’s “Starway World Best Hotels” are awarded to the 100 best hotels as voted by the Russian tourists themselves.

The award ceremony took place in Moscow on March 14th during the MITT tourist exhibition.

In total 127.230 tourists were asked and they evaluated 6.078 hotels in 90 destinations of 36 countries. The tourists evaluated the personnel, the rooms, the food, the cleanness, services for children, the gardens, the swimming pools as well as the opportunities for sports and fun in the hotels.

The four Greek hotels are:

GRECOTEL CLUB MARINE PALACE (39th place)

IBEROSTAR CRETA PANORAMA (45)

MITSIS LAGUNA RESORT & SPA (59)

ERITA BEACH -ex. MITSIS SERITA BEACH- (82)

The three Cypriot hotels are:

CAVO MARIS (16)

CRYSTAL SPRINGS BEACH HOTEL (29)

SVELTOS HOTEL (90)

RELATED TOPICS: Greece, Greek tourism news, Tourism in Greece, Greek islands, Hotels in Greece, Travel to Greece, Greek destinations , Greek travel market, Greek tourism statistics, Greek tourism report