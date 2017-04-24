Report: 10 places you must visit before they disappear

TornosNews.gr 24.04.2017
Report: 10 places you must visit before they disappearClimate change and other factors put unique locations around the globe at risk

Earth is home to incredibly beautiful natural sites. But because of climate change and human carelessness, some of them are in danger of disappearing in the next 100 years — or even sooner.

From Patagonia’s glaciers to Africa’s Congo Basin, these threatened natural wonders span the globe.

The Seychelles

Because of beach erosion the islands are in danger of completely disappearing in the next 50 to 100 years.

Mount Kilimanjaro, Tanzania

Between the years of 1912 and 2007, Kilimanjaro’s ice sheet shrank by a whopping 85%.

The Mirador Basin and Tikal National Park, Guatemala

Illegal looting and forest burning could destroy this piece of Mayan civilisation

The Sundarbans, India and Bangladesh

Deforestation, pollution, and a strong dependence on fossil fuels have caused sea levels to rise, leading to the erosion of precious coastline

Patagonia’s glaciers, Argentina

Less rainfall and higher temperatures put the glaciers at risk

Zahara de la Sierra, Spain

Temperature rise and fall of rainfalls endangers wildlife and greenery

The Outer Banks, North Carolina

The shores of North Carolina are eroding

Madagascar’s forests

Predicted to disappear due to fires and mass deforestation

Glacier National Park, Montana

Glaciers decreased to fewer than 25 from 150

Venice, Italy

More severe floods in recent years are also contributing to the disappearance of the city of canals.

Source: businessinsider.com

