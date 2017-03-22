WTTC: 10% of the world’s GDP coming from the tourist industry

According to the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) 1 in every 10 working positions, 3,3% more than last year, globally is linked directly or indirectly with tourist activities.

It is the 6th year in a row that the growth of the tourist industry exceeded that of the world economy.

As the WTTC states in its “Economic Impact Report 2017” the wider tourist industry generated $7,6 trillions which represents the 10,3% of the world GDP if all relevant activities are included.

The travel & tourist industry sustained 292 million employed in 2016.

The areas with the largest growth was Southeastern Asia (+8,3%), Southern Asia (7,9%), Northeastern Asia (+4,6%), Oceania (+4,4%), the Caribbean (+3,2%), North America (+3,1%), Middle East (+2,7%), the Sub-Saharan Africa (2,4%), Europe (+1,6%) and Latin America (+0,2%).

The estimates for 2017 are 3,8% growth and the generation of $7,9 trillions, slightly lower than previously thought.

In 2027, more than 11% of the world GDP will be linked with the travel and tourist industries and around 380 million people will be employed in them.

RELATED TOPICS: Greece, Greek tourism news, Tourism in Greece, Greek islands, Hotels in Greece, Travel to Greece, Greek destinations , Greek travel market, Greek tourism statistics, Greek tourism report