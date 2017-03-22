WTTC: 10% of the world’s GDP coming from the tourist industry
- 1) Tourism Ministry forecasts record year for foreign arrivals but sector officials predict lower figure
- 2) Prime Minister: Greek tourism constantly on the rise
- 3) Study: Losing your smart-phone more stressful than terror attack for most
- 4) The legend of Chora Sfakion in Crete and the songs of the cicadas
22/03 10:33
Ancient Vergina fortifications in Greece dated to reign of post-Alexander King Cassander by archaeologists
22/03 02:13
FM congratulates election of Greek Law professor as VP of ECtHR
22/03 02:08
22/03 02:06
EU migration Commissioner threatens consequences for not hosting refugees
22/03 02:02
Erdogan vows to recapture territories from Greece, Cyprus and many more
22/03 02:00
Survey: Majority of Greeks see migrants as a social and economic threat
22/03 01:57
Egyptair: 20% discount on all Athens flights via Cairo from March 26 to June 22
22/03 01:55
Five consortiums express interest in Larnaca port project in Cyprus
22/03 01:53
Tourism Ministry forecasts record year for foreign arrivals but sector officials predict lower figure
22/03 01:51
Four suitors for Thessaloniki Port in Greece but Cosco is not involved
22/03 01:48
Turkish official: We will hold referendum for islands Greeks have taken from us
22/03 01:46
Greek ministry considering community service for road accident offenders
22/03 01:44
Refugees in Athens Hellinikon camp celebrate Iranian New Year Nowruz
22/03 01:41
Fifth annual 'Navarino Challenge' to take place between October 13-15
22/03 01:37
Lefteris Petrounias and Vassiliki Millousi return to Greece with their medals
22/03 01:35
Greece and Israel sign joint Defence Cooperation Program for 2017
22/03 01:31
Greek PM to attend completion event of Jesus’ tomb site restoration
22/03 01:23
Luke Bryan and Jimmy Fallon sing about the Greek gyros (video)
22/03 01:21
Documenta 14 curator presents venues that will house the 2017 art show in Athens
22/03 01:16
WTTC: 10% of the world’s GDP coming from the tourist industry
22/03 01:11
22/03 01:06
Athena International Olive Oil Competition underway in Costa Navarino
22/03 01:02
UN Eide accused of Turkish propaganda during Cyprus issue talks
22/03 00:59
Greek geneticist Antonarakis' interview on World Down Syndrome Day
22/03 00:55
Greek Presidential Guard leaves best impressions in Florida (videos)
22/03 00:53
FM: Greece never recognized self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic
22/03 00:51
Turkish Aid group chief arrested in Israel for funneling funds to Hamas
22/03 00:39
21/03 22:49
Greek President Pavlopoulos: Lausanne Treaty must be fully respected
21/03 19:46
21/03 16:43
21/03 14:36
Eurogroup chief: Collective bargaining must be restored in Greece
21/03 13:33
German Finance Minister threatens Greece: No cash without IMF
21/03 12:55
Myconian Villa Collection new member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts
21/03 10:28
Experiential History and Culture Workshop Silo Art Factory in Mycenae for all ages
21/03 01:40
21/03 01:01
21/03 00:58
21/03 00:55
21/03 00:52
21/03 00:48
NYT: Choice of I.M.F. critic highlights Trump’s global policy reversal
21/03 00:44
Greek restoration team “resurrects” Tomb of Jesus to former glory
21/03 00:41
21/03 00:32
Athens public transport electronic ticket system up and running in June
21/03 00:28
21/03 00:24
21/03 00:17
Trump pressured to put Turkey first and US second in Syria showdown
21/03 00:15
21/03 00:12
Trikala city welcomes U.S. ambassador with tech and eco projects
21/03 00:10
New Democracy: Eurogroup proves Greek government deceived public
21/03 00:05
21/03 00:03
Greek employers and unions agree on collective labour agreement
20/03 23:59
Ruling SYRIZA youth asks visitors if they would steal from supermarkets
20/03 23:57
Greek Ministry to present country's investment potential to foreign diplomats
20/03 23:41
Pressure on Greek government for deal increases after Eurogroup
20/03 23:35
FBI head confirms investigating ties between Russia and Trump campaign
20/03 23:25
German Chancellor Merkel: My government could ban Turkish rallies
20/03 20:38
Greek director withdraws film to aid investigation of taxi-driver's murder
20/03 18:33
Eurogroup chief: No guarantee deal will close before April 6 (video)
20/03 16:30
Muslim students threaten to behead teachers at school in Australia
20/03 14:27
20/03 12:22
Greek opposition builds 14.6% point lead over ruling leftists in poll
20/03 11:17
Coral Travel: Four Greek and three Cypriot hotels among Russian tourists' top-100
20/03 10:12
Airlines alliance: Air controllers strike in Italy to disrupt flights
20/03 09:30
Half-sunken passenger ferry to be sent to Turkish scrap yard
20/03 05:21
8 more suspicious parcels destined for Europe found at Greek post office
20/03 02:15
Cypriot and Israeli air forces conduct exercise in Nicosia FIR
20/03 00:05
Thousands of empty properties face prospect of demolition in Greece
20/03 00:03
330 refugees arrive on Aegean islands within the last 48 hours
20/03 00:00
19/03 23:58
19/03 23:56
19/03 23:41
MITT 2017 study: Russian tourist spending rose by 40% during 2016
19/03 23:36
Greek opposition leader Mitsotakis: Support of primary sector a top priority
19/03 23:28
19/03 23:25
Greek hospitals stretched after access granted to 2,5 million uninsured
19/03 23:22
Minister: Greece needs new tech upgraded and extrovert growth model
19/03 23:20
European Central Bank: Greek banks are sufficiently capitalized
19/03 23:15
Fire causes extensive damage to Limassol building in Cyprus (video)
19/03 23:13
Jailed terrorists in Greece used new recruits for parcel bombs
19/03 22:54
Ongoing investigations for the parcel bombs sent from Greece
19/03 22:10
Gioconda’s Smile meets Vivaldi at Athens Concert Hall on March 23-24
19/03 20:07
19/03 18:04
Onassis Cultural Center invites the public to meet Pussy Riot in Athens
19/03 16:01
19/03 15:59
19/03 13:45
19/03 12:00
19/03 11:58
19/03 11:50
How the 3,000-year Greek presence on the Aegean shore of Ionia ended
19/03 10:40
Vassiliki Millousi wins silver for Greece at Artistic Gymnastics World Cup
18/03 23:06
18/03 23:03
18/03 23:01
18/03 22:59
18/03 22:57
11 wineries from Crete travel to German ‘ProWein’ exhibition
18/03 22:55
Greek ELPE pleased with exploration rights deal for Ionian block
18/03 22:52
EU source: Negotiations with Athens may drag on until summer
18/03 22:49
18/03 22:47
Turkish Minister: We can flood Europe with 15,000 refugees every month
