WTTC: 10% of the world’s GDP coming from the tourist industry

TornosNews.gr 22.03.2017 | 01:16
WTTC: 10% of the world’s GDP coming from the tourist industryAccording to the World Travel & Tourism Council''s “Economic Impact Report 2017”

According to the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) 1 in every 10 working positions, 3,3% more than last year, globally is linked directly or indirectly with tourist activities.

It is the 6th year in a row that the growth of the tourist industry exceeded that of the world economy.

As the WTTC states in its “Economic Impact Report 2017” the wider tourist industry generated $7,6 trillions which represents the 10,3% of the world GDP if all relevant activities are included.

The travel & tourist industry sustained 292 million employed in 2016.

The areas with the largest growth was Southeastern Asia (+8,3%), Southern Asia (7,9%), Northeastern Asia (+4,6%), Oceania (+4,4%), the Caribbean (+3,2%), North America (+3,1%), Middle East (+2,7%), the Sub-Saharan Africa (2,4%), Europe (+1,6%) and Latin America (+0,2%).

The estimates for 2017 are 3,8% growth and the generation of $7,9 trillions, slightly lower than previously thought.

In 2027, more than 11% of the world GDP will be linked with the travel and tourist industries and around 380 million people will be employed in them.

