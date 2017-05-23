Virtuoso names 10 top places for summer travel - Greece among top romantic spots

TornosNews.gr 23.05.2017 | 00:09
Α Decrease font Enlarge font
Virtuoso names 10 top places for summer travel - Greece among top romantic spotsItaly continues its reign atop the list, followed by the U.K., France and Spain

Luxury travel network Virtuoso, using its data warehouse of more than $39.7 billion in transactions, named the top choices for U.S. travelers during the upcoming 2017 summer season. According to global travel market research company Phocuswright, seven in 10 travelers have a strong wanderlust to see the world. So as is typical for summer travel, Europe dominates the list of Virtuoso travelers with eight of the 10 countries.

Top Summer Destinations: The 10 most popular destinations for summer vacations based on future bookings are: 1) Italy, 2) United Kingdom, 3) France, 4) Spain, 5) South Africa, 6) Germany, 7) Ireland, 8) Canada, 9) Netherlands, and 10) Denmark.

Italy continues its reign atop the list, followed by the U.K., France and Spain. These four countries fit with a trend identified by Phocuswright: the desire to visit natural and cultural attractions is the top influencer for Americans when selecting destinations. The relative strength of the U.S. dollar against both the euro and British pound also makes Europe a particularly appealing destination for 2017.

South Africa bookings for summer travel continue to rise strongly, as more adventurous travelers head there for safaris, scenery and authentic experiences. Countries with strong ocean and river cruising appeal are benefiting from robust interest in those segments, as travelers extend their vacations with pre- and post-cruise stays in Germany, the Netherlands and Denmark.

Ireland continues to lure travelers enchanted by its historic charm and lively culture, while Canada’s strong showing is due to its proximity to the U.S., the purchasing power Americans currently enjoy there, and heightened interest around its 150th anniversary. Data is sourced from Virtuoso’s U.S.-based travel agency members and reflects future travel between the Memorial Day and Labor Day holidays in 2017.

Separately, Virtuoso earlier this month unveiled the results of a survey it did with Brides magazine on the top honeymoon destinations, resorts, cruise lines and all-inclusive brands. Brides developed the survey for the Virtuoso network of travel agencies and the results determined the winners of the annual Honeymoon Awards, which are unveiled in the June-July 2017 issue and on Brides.com.

The awards recognize 200 winners in 19 different categories that together create a compendium of the world’s foremost honeymoon destinations, resorts, cruise lines, and all-inclusive brands. A group of Virtuoso travel advisors worldwide shared their opinions via a survey in January 2017.

Romantic Destinations: According to the survey, the world’s 10 most romantic destinations in order are 1) French Polynesia, 2) Italy, 3) Hawaii, 4) Maldives, 5) Greece, 6) Bali, 7) Mexico, 8) Thailand, 9) Fiji and 10) South Africa.

Read more here.

RELATED TOPICS: GreeceGreek tourism newsTourism in GreeceGreek islandsHotels in GreeceTravel to GreeceGreek destinations Greek travel marketGreek tourism statisticsGreek tourism report

Source: insidertravelreport.com

Tornos

  1. 23/05 00:18

    TUI: New Family Life Hotel in Samos

  2. 23/05 00:14

    Amadeus: + 25.8% bookings for Greece during the first 4 months of 2017

  3. 23/05 00:09

    Virtuoso names 10 top places for summer travel - Greece among top romantic spots

  4. 23/05 00:06

    Most popular hotels of German holidaymakers in Greece

  5. 23/05 00:03

    Southwest Airlines completes transition to Amadeus Altéa

  6. 23/05 00:00

    TUI Fly: Additional connections to Crete, Kos and Rhodes

  7. 22/05 23:33

    Reader's Digest guide: How to choose the right Greek island

  8. 22/05 23:26

    TripAdvisor: Crete & Santorini in 10 most popular destinations for Brits this summer

  9. 22/05 23:07

    New Expedia study reveals European multi-generational digital travel trends

  10. 22/05 22:57

    Weekly magazine campaign for ‘Greek Salad Movement’

  11. 22/05 22:53

    Panhellenic Motorcycle Association hosts 3rd Annual Motorcycle Blessing

  12. 22/05 22:49

    Report: Greek student creates program that detects fake news on the Internet

  13. 22/05 22:47

    Russian-Greek investor Savvidis buys 20% stake of troubled Mega TV channel

  14. 22/05 21:44

    Greek President: Ecumenical Patriarchate one of Turkey’s most powerful EU ties

  15. 22/05 21:40

    Deal between Greek PPC and Chinese CMEC on hold after EU objection

  16. 22/05 20:36

    Amnesty International urges Greek authorities to provide housing to Elliniko’s refugees

  17. 22/05 19:33

    Monument to the Genocide of the Greeks of Pontus unveiled in Piraeus port

  18. 22/05 18:31

    EuroWorking Group approves report on prior actions implemented by Greece

  19. 22/05 17:28

    Swiss Justice minister visits Greek island Lesvos to discuss migration

  20. 22/05 16:24

    Thessaloniki public bus strike to continue for ninth day on Tuesday

  21. 22/05 15:22

    Dimitris Papaioannou’s “The Great Tamer” at the Onassis Cultural Center

  22. 22/05 14:15

    Bay of Faliro in Athens Riviera to be complete by 2019

  23. 22/05 12:13

    Greek president: Halki seminary should be allowed to reopen in Turkey

  24. 22/05 11:10

    Greek native wine trade and consumer tastings in Australia

  25. 22/05 10:07

    Greek current account deficit widens in March as tourism revenues drop

  26. 20/05 20:57

    Greek ministers meet oil company execs to discuss investments in Greece

  27. 20/05 20:54

    "Greek Freak" Giannis Antetokounmpo named to All-Nba Second team (video)

  28. 20/05 20:51

    New EU rules for online content: Streaming without borders (video)

  29. 20/05 20:49

    EU Commissioner urges lenders to agree on comprehensive deal for Greece

  30. 20/05 20:47

    Study: Greece should exploit achievements of Diaspora Greeks for economy

  31. 20/05 20:45

    Greece to conclude ADMIE power grid spin-off by June

  32. 20/05 20:43

    Saint Helen Holy relics on display in Greece for the first time

  33. 20/05 20:41

    Sources: Lagarde found support on Greek debt in Washington Group talks

  34. 20/05 20:37

    Fire at Transfiguration of Christ Greek Church of Corona, NY (video)

  35. 20/05 20:00

    Total gross value of mining reserves in Greece estimated at €2.4 trillion

  36. 20/05 19:56

    Greek President welcomes prominent World Hellenic Biomedical Association members

  37. 20/05 18:51

    Tax authorities to chase undeclared properties in Greece

  38. 20/05 17:46

    Cosco-led port of Piraeus in Greece posts higher results for 2016

  39. 20/05 17:41

    Mexican Navy sailing ship “Cuauhtemoc” in Souda, Crete for five days

  40. 20/05 16:40

    Greek President in Istanbul on Monday for BSEC Summit

  41. 20/05 14:38

    Series of minor quakes jolt the Dodecanese islands in Greece

  42. 20/05 13:36

    Western Egion junction of Corinth-Patras motorway in Greece closed until Monday

  43. 20/05 12:31

    Turkish bikers on Lesvos island for “4th bicycle festival under my pedals”

  44. 20/05 11:27

    Tourism Minister inaugurates 1st Greek Travel Show in Athens

  45. 20/05 10:13

    Ancient city of Aptera in Crete to be revealed at special event in Athens

  46. 19/05 21:19

    Champion of Chania synagogue restoration in Crete dies at 85

  47. 19/05 21:17

    EU welcomes latest austerity-reform package passed by Greek government

  48. 19/05 21:11

    Mobile Connected World Conference 2017: Greek Parkguru awarded ‘App of the Year’

  49. 19/05 21:03

    Ferries sail again after Greek seamen decide not to prolong their strike

  50. 19/05 21:00

    Lenders eye property market in Greece

  51. 19/05 20:56

    The Economist: Conference on Greece’s return to capital markets

  52. 19/05 20:51

    IMF director Lagarde optimistic over Greek debt

  53. 19/05 19:43

    Greek VP: Stability-Security-Adaptability the basis for Greece’s touristic development

  54. 19/05 18:39

    4-day nationwide strike called by local authority staff unions in Greece

  55. 19/05 15:36

    Report: National Hellenic Museum Gala in Chicago a great success

  56. 19/05 14:33

    Greece signs Nicosia Convention on Cultural Property Goods Offences

  57. 19/05 13:30

    Greek president inaugurates SNF-funded kidney transplant wing in Laiko hospital

  58. 19/05 11:23

    Crete island gears up for 2017 National Mountain Running Championship

  59. 19/05 10:19

    €8 billion euros redevelopment investment project of Hellenikon stalls

  60. 19/05 09:58

    Latest austerity package in Greece passed by 153 MPs

  61. 19/05 00:16

    Passenger traffic in Greek airports up by 10.1% between January-April 2017

  62. 19/05 00:14

    Meet Market with the 17th Athens Technopolis Jazz Festival

  63. 19/05 00:11

    Multi-bill to be voted in Greek Parliament tonight

  64. 19/05 00:09

    Opposition leader vows to make Greece world’s ‘strongest tourism brand’

  65. 19/05 00:06

    Lagada town near Thessaloniki to revive 'Anastenaria' fire-walking festival

  66. 19/05 00:03

    Report: Best Ancient Greek historic sites to visit

  67. 18/05 23:58

    Greek exporters warned against fraud incidents in dealings with German firms

  68. 18/05 23:55

    Skiathos Palace Cup 2017 to take place between May 19-21

  69. 18/05 23:52

    New SETE president Yiannis Retsos: Zoning issues worry tourism investors

  70. 18/05 23:37

    Athens and Epidaurus Festival 2017 kicks off

  71. 18/05 23:14

    Car plows into Times Square crowd leaving 1 dead, and about 20 hurt (video)

  72. 18/05 20:29

    86% of Greeks believe that tourism will lift the country out of the crisis

  73. 18/05 19:50

    FT: Thomas Cook’s revenues rise thanks to demand for Greece

  74. 18/05 19:47

    Generations Family Festival at Stavros Niarxos FCC in Athens

  75. 18/05 17:44

    Greeks in Germany support Athens social services with big donation

  76. 18/05 15:40

    Minister releases list of Chinese companies interested in investing in Greece

  77. 18/05 13:33

    Five-star public toilets on Mykonos island (video)

  78. 18/05 11:26

    Archbishop of America Demetrios proclaims May 21 as AHEPA Sunday

  79. 18/05 09:23

    New York Times tribute to Eftalofou healing springs on Lesvos island

  80. 18/05 01:41

    How can travel agencies be protected from hackers

  81. 18/05 01:37

    Celebrating nature protection: 21st May is the "European Natura 2000 Day"

  82. 18/05 01:34

    Czech Republic to open honorary consulate on Corfu island in Greece

  83. 18/05 01:31

    Emirates Athens-Dubai service changes in winter 2017

  84. 18/05 01:28

    Greek PM says Greece could tap markets this summer

  85. 18/05 01:24

    Etihad: Abu Dhabi-Athens connection extended till the end of October

  86. 18/05 01:15

    Med and Caribbean holidays boost TUI's results but Turkey remains a menace

  87. 18/05 01:09

    China’s love for Greece grants access to €100 billion program

  88. 18/05 01:07

    Bank of Greece head: The Greek economy is at a turning point

  89. 18/05 01:05

    Greek court: Thessaloniki Transport Workers’ strike not illegal

  90. 18/05 01:01

    Fvw survey: German travel agents expect strong demand for individual holidays

  91. 18/05 00:48

    Wines of Greece hosts Grand Tasting at New York City Winery

  92. 18/05 00:43

    Serres in Northern Greece to host Balkans and Black Sea Cooperation Forum on May 25-26

  93. 17/05 23:00

    Greek privatization fund's tenure extended to June 1, 2020

  94. 17/05 21:52

    Greek Travel Show 2017 to take place at Helexpo Marousi from May 19-21

  95. 17/05 18:46

    EU: 4-week deadline to “reluctant” states to cooperate on refugee relocation

  96. 17/05 17:57

    Google Doodle elects Ancient Greek artefact ‘Antikythera Mechanism’

  97. 17/05 16:37

    University study: Greek shadow economy at roughly 25% of official GDP

  98. 17/05 16:35

    Greek passenger ship operators call on seamen’s union to cancel rolling strikes

  99. 17/05 15:32

    Moderate quake shakes Rhodes and surrounding islands in Greece

  100. 17/05 12:30

    Third Emirates daily flight added on Dubai-Brisbane route